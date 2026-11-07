Adi Litiana carries forward legacy of service

For years, Adi Litiana Sovasova stood beside her husband, the late Tui Vitogo, Ratu Wiliame Ratudale Sovasova, supporting him in his traditional leadership responsibilities.

She even resigned from her job at the iTaukei Land Trust Board to support his role as a chief.

Today, three years after his death, the 65-year-old mother of five and grandmother of 15 is building her own leadership legacy by empowering women across Ba province.

As acting president of the Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei ni Yasana o Ba (SSViTBa), Ms Sovasova is advocating for greater representation of women in provincial decision-making.

She believes women should not be limited to supporting roles but should be given opportunities to influence decisions affecting their families, communities and province.

“Being a chief's wife was just a starting area of my influence. It begins in my family, my Vanua, now in the province, but will continue to the nation,” she said.

Women deserve a voice

Ms Sovasova said women had not always been given sufficient opportunities to participate in decision-making within the Ba Provincial Council.

She wants women represented on provincial committees, particularly those responsible for finance and education.

“We are women and mothers who are inspired to lead with influence, with love and care for our province, our Vanua and our children.

“Whatever affects our Vanua and our children affects us. We want to stand and let our voices be heard in our villages, districts, province and Government,” she said.

She recalled that the late women's president, Adi Sivia Qoro, had been part of a think tank alongside male traditional leaders in Ba.

Ms Sovasova believes women's contributions should be recognised at every level of leadership.

“Our decision-making in managing this starts from home, our family, and this extends to our community and our province,” she said.

Empowering women and young people

Beyond advocating for women's representation, Ms Sovasova is helping create opportunities for women farmers and young people.

Through the provincial women's group, she is supporting initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods and strengthening communities.

The group has completed climate change projects in villages affected by its impacts and is helping women farmers access markets for their produce.

Another priority is supporting young people who have dropped out of school.

Ms Sovasova said the group was working with non-governmental organisations and institutions such as Fiji National University (FNU) to help young people return to education and training.

She said the group worked across six districts each year, including Nailaga and Bulu, helping school dropouts enrol in technical and vocational education and training programmes.

For Ms Sovasova, leadership is about recognising the strengths and abilities of others.

“I am passionate about serving women. Working with them, no one is a leader, we are all leaders in our own unique ways and the different abilities and God-given talents in us.

“We come together and inspire and empower one another,” she said.

Life beyond traditional leadership

Originally from Natewa, Cakaudrove, Ms Sovasova is the daughter of a late Methodist pastor.

Her years supporting her husband in his role as Tui Vitogo gave her experience in traditional leadership and community service.

She said the experience taught her the importance of humility, working together and caring for others.

However, she believes her contribution to society extends beyond being the wife of a chief.

Ms Sovasova said the respect she received from people in her community was built through the care and guidance she offered, rather than simply through her husband's chiefly position.

His death three years ago did not discourage her from continuing to serve Ba province.

Instead, she remains committed to helping women take on leadership responsibilities and creating opportunities for future generations.

Her time to shine

Ms Sovasova hopes to remain in leadership long enough to see the women's group's vision and proposed building project become a reality.

She believes her journey, from supporting her husband's traditional responsibilities to advocating for women across the province, has prepared her for the work ahead.

Now, she wants to make the most of her opportunity to lead.

“When this is my time to shine, I will make the most of it to the best of my ability to shine brighter,” she said.

Photo caption: Litiana Sovasova, wife of the late Tui Vitogo, Ratu Wiliame Ratudale Sovasova, is advocating for greater representation of women in Ba's provincial leadership.