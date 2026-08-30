Nation

Australia commits $146m to Fiji’s digital transformation

Mr Roberts said Fiji’s seven submarine cables provided a strong foundation for businesses to expand into cloud services, artificial intelligence and e-commerce.

Sunday 30 August 2026 | 19:00

Australian High Commissioner Peter Roberts announced the funding at the Fiji-Australia Business Council’s Joint Business Forum at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

Australian High Commissioner Peter Roberts announced the funding at the Fiji-Australia Business Council’s Joint Business Forum at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

Fiji Government

Australia will provide FJ$146.3 million to support Fiji’s digital transformation, focusing on data storage, digital skills and cyber security under the new Vuvale Union treaty.

Australian High Commissioner Peter Roberts announced the funding at the Fiji-Australia Business Council’s Joint Business Forum at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

He said the investment would help Fiji “scale safely, securely, and seamlessly connect with global markets” while strengthening the country’s position as a regional digital hub.

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The wider Vuvale Union work plan, signed by Prime Ministers Sitiveni Rabuka and Anthony Albanese on July 6, is valued at about FJ$1.5 billion over 10 years, comprising approximately FJ$1 billion in grants and FJ$500 million in loans.

Mr Roberts said Fiji’s seven submarine cables provided a strong foundation for businesses to expand into cloud services, artificial intelligence and e-commerce.

The new partnership will also bring changes for Fijian travellers, with visitor stays in Australia expected to increase to up to four months.

Business travellers will also be able to access five-year multiple-entry visas.

Australia has further committed AUD4 million to Standards Australia to strengthen Fiji’s product standards framework.

Mr Roberts said Austrade’s Suva team had more than doubled the commercial deals it supported during the 2025-26 financial year.

Trade between Fiji and Australia also reached a record AUD4.4 billion (FJ$6.5 billion) last year, with agriculture, including kava and mahogany, identified as key areas for future growth.

Mr Roberts also acknowledged outgoing Trade Commissioner Tim Houghton and welcomed incoming Trade Commissioner Rachel Howard.



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