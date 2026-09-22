Crowne Plaza to host inaugural Wedding Expo

Fiji’s wedding industry will have a new platform in November when Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort & Spa hosts its inaugural Wedding Expo 2026.

The expo, scheduled for November 14, will bring together wedding planners, photographers, florists, stylists, entertainers, beauty professionals, fashion designers, travel providers and other event suppliers.

Exhibitor applications are now open, with limited spaces available for businesses wanting to promote their products and services to couples planning weddings and other celebrations.

Crowne Plaza Fiji general manager Sudhir Yadav said the event would connect couples with wedding professionals while creating opportunities for local businesses.

“The Crowne Plaza Fiji Wedding Expo has been created to celebrate the incredible talent, creativity and expertise within Fiji’s wedding and events industry,” Mr Yadav said.

“We see this as more than an expo. It is an opportunity to connect couples with trusted professionals, showcase Fiji as a world-class wedding destination, and support local businesses by creating valuable opportunities for growth and collaboration.”

The expo will give participating businesses opportunities to generate leads, increase brand exposure and network with other industry players, with marketing targeting local and international audiences.

Couples attending will be able to view wedding settings at the resort, meet suppliers, explore wedding design and décor trends, and watch entertainment showcases.

The resort will also showcase its wedding offerings, including beachfront ceremonies, reception venues, wedding packages, accommodation and event services.

Mr Yadav said the expo would encourage greater collaboration among suppliers, industry partners and hospitality providers.

Admission is free and open to couples, families, bridal parties and others interested in weddings.

The Crowne Plaza Fiji Wedding Expo 2026 will be held from 11am to 4pm on November 14 at Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort & Spa.

Businesses interested in exhibiting can contact the Crowne Plaza Fiji team about participation and partnership opportunities.

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