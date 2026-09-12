Nation

PM Rabuka announces passing of Employment Minister

The Office of the Prime Minister confirmed in a statement that Mr Singh passed away today.

Saturday 12 September 2026 | 18:00

Minister for Employment and Productivity Relations, Agni Deo Singh. 

Minister for Employment and Productivity Relations, Agni Deo Singh. 

Supplied

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has announced the passing of Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations Agni Deo Singh in Brisbane.

The Office of the Prime Minister confirmed in a statement that Mr Singh passed away today.

Mr Rabuka, who is also chair of the Coalition Cabinet, extended his deepest condolences to Mr Singh’s family, loved ones, colleagues and friends.

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The Prime Minister acknowledged Mr Singh’s dedicated service to Fiji’s workers and his contribution to the Government and the nation.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements and other official matters will be communicated in due course.

The Government has asked members of the public and the media to respect the privacy of Mr Singh’s family during this time of mourning.

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