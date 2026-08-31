President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has called on Fijians to play a meaningful role in shaping the country's constitutional future as the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC)'s report enters the next stage of consideration.

The President made the remarks today after receiving the CRC Report and Draft Constitution from commission chairperson Sevuloni Ratumaiyale Valenitabua Snr.

Following the presentation, the report was formally handed to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. Ratu Naiqama said Fiji's constitutional future should be guided by the people.

“It belongs to the people, and because it belongs to the people, the people must have a meaningful place in considering its future.”

He said constitutional reform presented an opportunity to improve and strengthen governance arrangements while retaining provisions that continued to serve the nation effectively.

“Today marks an important milestone in Fiji’s continuing constitutional and democratic journey,” Ratu Naiqama said.

The President also cautioned that his receipt of the report did not amount to an endorsement of every recommendation contained in it.

He said the report must now undergo the required constitutional, governmental, parliamentary and democratic processes.

As debate around the proposed changes begins, Ratu Naiqama urged Fijians to engage respectfully and constructively.

He called on the public to approach national discussions with open minds, maturity and respect for differing views while maintaining a commitment to the rule of law, peace and national unity.

The report follows an extensive consultation exercise undertaken by the CRC over almost six months.

Mr Valenitabua said consultations were held at 105 venues around Fiji, with 3,873 people participating in face-to-face sessions and 1,220 submissions received through oral, virtual and online channels.

He said the commission's report and draft constitution were informed by views gathered during those consultations and were designed to support a forward-looking and inclusive future for Fiji.

“It is forward-looking, it recognises our Nation’s multiracialism,” the CRC chairperson said.