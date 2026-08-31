Fijians will pay more for fuel from tomorrow, with diesel prices increasing by up to 30 cents a litre, while LPG consumers will benefit from significant price reductions.

The Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) said the revised prices would take effect from tomorrow, following its monthly review of international refined fuel prices, LPG contract prices, freight costs and exchange rate movements based on July imports.

Diesel prices will increase by 28 to 30 cents a litre, petrol by three to four cents and kerosene by 23 to 25 cents across the country.

In contrast, LPG prices will fall by $2.61 to $3.40 for a 4.5kg cylinder and $6.96 to $9.05 for a 12kg cylinder.

The FCCC said the increase in fuel prices reflected continued volatility in global energy markets, with geopolitical tensions, supply disruptions and changing global trade conditions putting upward pressure on international petroleum prices.

It said anticipated progress towards an agreement between Iran and the United States did not materialise during the assessment period, renewing uncertainty in global oil markets.

In July, the OPEC Reference Basket averaged US$82.99 a barrel, while crude oil futures experienced significant volatility amid concerns over tensions in the Middle East, regional oil supply and disruptions involving vessels transiting the region.

The FCCC said supply disruptions and refinery outages in Eastern Europe, along with a ban on Russian diesel exports, also tightened middle-distillate markets and contributed to changes in refined fuel prices.

The September prices are based on imports made in July 2026, meaning the new rates reflect international market conditions and associated costs during that period.

For LPG, the FCCC said weaker international contract prices, softer demand in key Asian markets and high inventories contributed to the domestic price reductions.

Saudi Aramco’s July contract prices fell to US$580 a tonne for propane and US$600 a tonne for butane, compared with US$760 and US$820 respectively in June.

The FCCC said Fiji remained a price taker for refined fuel and LPG products, meaning changes in international markets directly influence domestic prices.

The Commission said it would continue its monthly assessment of the Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) benchmark, LPG Contract Price, international freight costs and foreign exchange movements to ensure local prices reflect international market conditions while maintaining a reliable and affordable supply.

The FCCC has also warned fuel retailers and LPG suppliers that the new prices are legally enforceable from tomorrow.

Retailers and wholesalers may sell below the authorised prices but cannot charge above the prescribed maximum prices.

FCCC enforcement teams will conduct inspections of wholesalers, retailers and service stations across the country throughout September.

Consumers who believe they are being overcharged are encouraged to report suspected breaches to the FCCC through its enforcement teams, email helpdesk@fccc.gov.fj or the Commission’s website.