Senior citizens from across Fiji are invited to a special day of celebration, appreciation and fellowship as part of the 70th Hibiscus Festival Fiji 2026.

The Senior Citizens Day event will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, at the Suva Civic Centre, with registration beginning at 7.30am.

Organisers say the day is dedicated to recognising the wisdom, contributions and legacy of Fiji's senior citizens while providing an opportunity for them to gather, socialise and enjoy a range of complimentary services and activities.

The event is free for all senior citizens and will include free medical check-ups, breakfast and lunch, entertainment, gift hampers and certificates of appreciation.

Participants will also have the opportunity to connect with fellow seniors and take part in a day of fellowship and celebration as part of the country's longest-running festival.

Organisers are encouraging senior citizens to bring their friends and enjoy the occasion together.

Event Details

What: Senior Citizens Day, Hibiscus Festival 2026

When: Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Where: Suva Civic Centre

Registration: From 7.30am

Cost: Free for senior citizens

For registration and more information, contact Nelly Vinz on 944 0813.

The event forms part of the 70th Hibiscus Festival celebrations and aims to honour the invaluable role senior citizens continue to play in families, communities and the nation.