Nation

Constitution Review Commission to present report to President tomorrow

The submission follows six months of work by the commission, which was mandated to review the Constitution.

Sunday 30 August 2026 | 07:00

The final report reflects the views, concerns and aspirations shared by

The final report reflects the views, concerns and aspirations shared by Fijians.

Constitution Review Commission

The Constitutional Review Commission will submit its final report on its review of the 2013 Constitution to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu tomorrow.

The submission follows six months of work by the commission, which was mandated to review the Constitution.

The final report reflects the views, concerns and aspirations shared by Fijians during the commission’s consultation process.

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