Environment

Bainivalu: Evidence must identify Qawa polluter

The Department of Environment has collected water samples from the Labasa river following reports of dead fish, an unpleasant odour and environmental degradation.

Friday 28 August 2026 | 17:00

Pictured is the polluted Qawa River in Labasa. Inset: Dead fish.

Pictured is the polluted Qawa River in Labasa. Inset: Dead fish.

Photos: RS Kordy/Facebook

Fisheries Minister Alitia Bainivalu says those responsible for the Qawa River pollution must be held accountable, but has cautioned against blaming the Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) before investigations establish the cause.

The Department of Environment has collected water samples from the Labasa river following reports of dead fish, an unpleasant odour and environmental degradation.

Ms Bainivalu said determining whether effluent or wastewater discharge was responsible required proper investigation and analysis of the samples.

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“I believe an investigation is valid considering the environment concerns and livelihoods at stake from the river,” she said.

“The department staff have taken water samples to check for pollution traces from possible effluent or wastewater discharge”.

Ms Bainivalu said pointing fingers while the investigation was still at a preliminary stage would not resolve the problem.

“We need to ensure the research or report confirms the cause of the dead fish and environment degradation impact”.

She said the ministry was awaiting the results and wanted those responsible held to account if wrongdoing was established.

Asked what action would follow if an organisation was found responsible, Ms Bainivalu said further investigation would be required.

“In such a case, an investigation will need to begin to investigate those that have been found guilty of the offense,” she said.


FSC denies discharge

In a statement on Thursday, FSC denied releasing effluent or wastewater into the Qawa River.

The corporation said it remained committed to compliance with the requirements of its Waste Disposal Permit issued by the Department of Environment.

However, residents living near the river have raised concerns about possible non-compliance.

Resident Alan Tuinasoni said the reported depletion and death of fish and other seafood threatened residents who depended on the river for food and income.

Mr Tuinasoni called for a fair and accountable investigation to ensure the river was protected from long-term damage.

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