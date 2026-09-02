PM backs Pacific climate push as Fiji hosts pre-COP talks

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji is focused on advancing Pacific climate priorities ahead of this year's COP31 climate conference in Turkiye.

Mr Rabuka confirmed Fiji supported Australia's bid to co-host the pre-COP climate talks with the Pacific after Turkiye secured hosting rights for COP31.

Fiji will host the pre-COP meetings from October 5 to 8, while a leaders' event will be held in Tuvalu before the United Nations climate conference opens in Antalya, Turkiye, in November.

The Prime Minister said criticism from Australia's opposition over the cost of hosting the pre-COP meetings did not concern him.

He also played down concerns about whether major global powers would attend the preparatory gathering.

“Those who come will feel they have something to offer or something to gain,” the PM said.

Mr Rabuka emphasised that the pre-COP meetings were a preparatory platform rather than the venue where final negotiations would take place.

He said substantive discussions and decisions would occur during COP31 itself.

“Those who come will feel they have something to offer or something to gain."

The Prime Minister noted that COP31 would be the forum where world leaders negotiate climate outcomes, while the pre-COP process would help countries consolidate positions and priorities before the global conference.

Fiji's hosting of the pre-COP meetings is expected to provide Pacific nations with an opportunity to advance regional concerns, including climate resilience, adaptation financing and support for vulnerable island states ahead of the main negotiations in November.