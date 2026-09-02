Nation

PM backs Pacific climate push as Fiji hosts pre-COP talks

He says final climate negotiations will take place at COP31, not the preparatory meetings.

Thursday 03 September 2026 | 10:30

Updated 03 September 2026 | 11:59 FJT

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka after officially declaring Navua a Town.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka after officially declaring Navua a Town.

Photo: DEPTFO News

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji is focused on advancing Pacific climate priorities ahead of this year's COP31 climate conference in Turkiye.

Mr Rabuka confirmed Fiji supported Australia's bid to co-host the pre-COP climate talks with the Pacific after Turkiye secured hosting rights for COP31.

Fiji will host the pre-COP meetings from October 5 to 8, while a leaders' event will be held in Tuvalu before the United Nations climate conference opens in Antalya, Turkiye, in November.

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The Prime Minister said criticism from Australia's opposition over the cost of hosting the pre-COP meetings did not concern him.

He also played down concerns about whether major global powers would attend the preparatory gathering.

“Those who come will feel they have something to offer or something to gain,” the PM said.

Mr Rabuka emphasised that the pre-COP meetings were a preparatory platform rather than the venue where final negotiations would take place.

He said substantive discussions and decisions would occur during COP31 itself.

“Those who come will feel they have something to offer or something to gain."

The Prime Minister noted that COP31 would be the forum where world leaders negotiate climate outcomes, while the pre-COP process would help countries consolidate positions and priorities before the global conference.

Fiji's hosting of the pre-COP meetings is expected to provide Pacific nations with an opportunity to advance regional concerns, including climate resilience, adaptation financing and support for vulnerable island states ahead of the main negotiations in November.

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Standing: NZ MFAT Deputy Secretary for Pacific Bernadette Courtney, Kiribati Director of Foreign Service David Teaabu , New Caledonia President of Parliament Alcide Ponga, Solomon Islands FM Rick Houenipewela, Niue PM Dalton Tagelagi, Tuvalu PM Feleti Teo, French Polynesia President Moetai Brothers, Fiji FM Dakiasi Ditoka, Vanuatu Minister for Climate Change Adaption Ralph Regenvanu, Samoa DPM Mulipola Anarosa ‘Ale-Molio'o , PIF SG Baron Waqa. Seated: Nauru President David Adeang, PNG PM James Marape, Tonga PM Lord Fakafanua, Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr, Republic Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Federated States of Micronesia President Wesley Simina, Cook Islands PM Mark Brown at the 55PIFLM in Koror, Palau.
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