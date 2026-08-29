Nation

Couple held after checkpoint find

The man and his 35-year-old wife remain in Police custody as investigations continue.

Sunday 30 August 2026 | 10:00

police

A couple is in Police custody after officers allegedly found white powder believed to be illicit drugs and housebreaking implements in their vehicle.

The couple was arrested at about 1am yesterday after Police stopped and checked their vehicle at a checkpoint in Dokanaisuva.

The vehicle was driven by a 41-year-old man who did not have a valid driving licence. The vehicle also had an expired wheel tax.

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The man and his 35-year-old wife remain in Police custody as investigations continue.



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