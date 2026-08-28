Nation

Global fuel crisis among 28 key issues at Pacific leaders meeting

Fiji spent $711 million on imported fuel in 2024, equivalent to 11.9 per cent of its GDP.

Saturday 29 August 2026 | 10:00

Pacific Islands Forum secretary general Baron Waqa speaks to Pacific journalists ahead of the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Koror, Palau, next week. Photo: Pacific Islands Forum

Pacific Islands Forum secretary general Baron Waqa speaks to Pacific journalists ahead of the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Koror, Palau, next week.

Photo: Pacific Islands Forum

The global fuel crisis affecting the cost of living in the Pacific is expected to be one of 28 key issues discussed at the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting (PIFLM) in Palau.

In May this year, the Pacific Islands Forum endorsed the Regional Response Mechanism (PRM) under the Biketawa Declaration to protect the Pacific from the impacts of fuel, energy and supply chain disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) earlier this year warned that the fuel crisis could heavily affect Pacific countries, highlighting that they spend more than 10 per cent of their gross domestic product (GDP) on fuel.

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Fiji spent $711 million on imported fuel in 2024, equivalent to 11.9 per cent of its GDP.

Because of this heavy reliance on fuel, the ADB says Pacific economies would be among the hardest hit.

The PRM report is expected to be presented to Pacific leaders during the meeting.

Other pressing issues and challenges to be discussed next week include climate change, a regional approach to tackling transnational crime, HIV, illicit drug use, regional security and the review of the regional architecture.

Pacific Islands Forum deputy secretary general Esala Nayasi said the number of issues on the agenda reflected the commitment of Pacific leaders to tackle challenges collectively.

“It also speaks to the challenges that we have,” he said.

Fiji’s Government delegation is led by Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka.

This year’s PIFLM brings together Pacific leaders, dialogue partners and regional stakeholders under the theme, “B.E.L.A.U - Building Economies: Life. Action. Unit.”

Taiwan is attending as Palau’s development partner. Taiwan is not a member of the Pacific Islands Forum or a dialogue partner.

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