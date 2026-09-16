Nation

Crime up 11 per cent in August, Police figures show

Police identify 18–35-year-olds as predominant offender group

Wednesday 16 September 2026 | 16:00

Fiji Police Force

Crime increased by 11 per cent in August compared with the same month last year, with young people aged 18 to 35 identified as the predominant offender group across several major offences.

The Fiji Police Force recorded theft as the most prevalent offence during the month, with 352 cases reported, followed by assault causing actual bodily harm with 230 cases, burglary with 157, unlawful possession of illicit drugs with 89 and criminal intimidation with 75.

Theft cases

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Of the 352 theft cases, 134 were recorded in the Western Division, followed by 98 in the North, 50 in the South, 48 in the East and 22 in the Central Division.

In a media statement, Police said most theft cases involved the opportunistic stealing of unattended items and cash, while 36 cases involved the theft of livestock and animals.

Domestic violence linked to assault cases

For assault causing actual bodily harm, the Western Division recorded the highest number with 82 cases, followed by the South with 57, the East with 49 and the North with 34. Eight cases were recorded in the Central Division.

Police said the majority of these cases were domestic-related, with males aged between 18 and 35 making up the predominant offender group.

Southern Division records most burglaries

Burglary was the third most prevalent offence, with 66 of the 157 cases recorded in the Southern Division and 58 in the West. The East recorded 15 cases, followed by the North with 14 and the Central Division with four.

Of the 89 cases of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, 36 were recorded in the Western Division, 19 in the North, 14 in the Central Division, 13 in the South and seven in the East.

Police said most drug possession cases were linked to marijuana, with a smaller number involving methamphetamine.

Criminal intimidation

Criminal intimidation accounted for 75 cases, with 21 recorded in the Western Division, 18 in the North, 17 each in the South and East, and two in the Central Division.

While the overall crime rate increased by 11 per cent compared with August 2025, it decreased by six per cent compared with July 2026.

Police to step up community policing

The Fiji Police Force said operations would increase the tempo of proactive community policing initiatives targeting young people between 18 and 35.

Police will also focus on enforcing minor offences which that can lead to other crimes, alongside proactive awareness campaigns on crime prevention.

The Force also acknowledged the support of crime prevention committees and other stakeholders in addressing the root causes of crime.

Members of the public can call 1681 to share information, report crime or raise concerns about police service delivery.

You can also share videos or photos on WhatsApp, Viber and Signal directly to the Call Centre via the number 9905 922, or send us an email at fpf.callcentre@police.gov.fj

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