Today's paperLoginSign up
Nation

Cultural taboos a barrier to cancer awareness

Soqosoqo Vakamarama Lau is working with health representatives to encourage women to discuss cancer and seek check-ups.

Thursday 15 October 2026 | 16:30

Soqosoqo Vakamarama Lau 

Members of the Soqosoqo Vakamarama Lau during a celebration marking Pinktober, Senior Citizens Week and International Rural Women’s Day at the Seafarers Centre in Walu Bay, Suva, on October 15, 2026.

Photo: Asenaca Ratu

Soqosoqo Vakamarama Lau is stepping up efforts to encourage women to undergo cancer checks, with cultural taboos around discussing the disease identified as a barrier to awareness.

Organisation president Rigieta Halofaki said the group had invited representatives from the Ministry of Health and the Fiji Cancer Society to provide information on breast and cervical cancer during a celebration marking Pinktober, Senior Citizens Week and International Rural Women’s Day at the Seafarers Centre in Walu Bay, Suva, today.

Ms Halofaki said some women were reluctant to visit hospitals for check-ups, making awareness sessions important in helping them understand what to do if they developed symptoms or were diagnosed with cancer.

Related stories

“For us Fijian tradition, it’s a taboo to talk about those things,” she said.

She said bringing health representatives to community gatherings could help women become more comfortable discussing cancer and learn where to seek assistance.

The celebration also recognised older women who had contributed to the group over the years.

Ms Halofaki said the group hoped to hold future International Rural Women’s Day celebrations on the islands, after marking the occasion mainly in Suva in previous years.


Strategic Development Plan

The group is also revising its Strategic Development Plan for 2026–2030, reducing its thematic areas from eight to five after about nine to 10 years.

Ms Halofaki said the plan focused on rural women’s development, education and preserving handicrafts unique to Lau Province.

“As you know now, there's a lot of handicrafts being commercialised by companies. We want to protect them,” she said.

She said education remained a priority for Lau families, who often moved to the mainland to provide their children with better educational opportunities.

The development plans are funded by Women Funding Fiji, contributions from women on the islands and in Suva, and local fundraising events.

Explore more on these topics

Fiji

Most popular

constitution bill
Nation

Bill proposes changes to judicial appointments

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.
Nation

PM awaits legal advice on Attorney-General candidates

constitution bill
Nation

Constitution Bill rewrites military role, public service powers

Tailevu's Kini Douglas (right) and Naitasiri first five eighth Etonia Rokotuisawa.
Rugby

Veteran earns Flying Fijians call-up

From left: Uluibau Tabete, Fesaitu Mario, Ilaisa Tabete and Seini Tabete at the Fiji Olympic House on October 13, 2026.
Athletics

Hurdles rookie ready for Youth Olympic challenge

Josefa Namosimalua.
Rugby

Taranaki loosie joins Drua

Likuliku Resort
Travel

Likuliku ranked second in Fiji, sixth in region

MOH
Health

Specialist outpatient clinics closed today for public holiday

Fijian students keep their culture alive while studying in China
Culture

Students celebrate Fiji Day thousands of miles from home