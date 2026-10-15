Cultural taboos a barrier to cancer awareness

Soqosoqo Vakamarama Lau is stepping up efforts to encourage women to undergo cancer checks, with cultural taboos around discussing the disease identified as a barrier to awareness.

Organisation president Rigieta Halofaki said the group had invited representatives from the Ministry of Health and the Fiji Cancer Society to provide information on breast and cervical cancer during a celebration marking Pinktober, Senior Citizens Week and International Rural Women’s Day at the Seafarers Centre in Walu Bay, Suva, today.

Ms Halofaki said some women were reluctant to visit hospitals for check-ups, making awareness sessions important in helping them understand what to do if they developed symptoms or were diagnosed with cancer.

“For us Fijian tradition, it’s a taboo to talk about those things,” she said.

She said bringing health representatives to community gatherings could help women become more comfortable discussing cancer and learn where to seek assistance.

The celebration also recognised older women who had contributed to the group over the years.

Ms Halofaki said the group hoped to hold future International Rural Women’s Day celebrations on the islands, after marking the occasion mainly in Suva in previous years.





Strategic Development Plan

The group is also revising its Strategic Development Plan for 2026–2030, reducing its thematic areas from eight to five after about nine to 10 years.

Ms Halofaki said the plan focused on rural women’s development, education and preserving handicrafts unique to Lau Province.

“As you know now, there's a lot of handicrafts being commercialised by companies. We want to protect them,” she said.

She said education remained a priority for Lau families, who often moved to the mainland to provide their children with better educational opportunities.

The development plans are funded by Women Funding Fiji, contributions from women on the islands and in Suva, and local fundraising events.