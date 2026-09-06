Nation

Drug tests in schools remain under consultation

He said parental consent would be essential before drug testing could be introduced.

Monday 07 September 2026 | 07:00

The proposed introduction of drug testing in Fiji’s schools remains at the initial consultation stage, with the Ministry of Education saying parental consent would be essential before any programme could be introduced.

The proposed introduction of drug testing in Fiji’s schools remains at the initial consultation stage, with the Ministry of Education saying parental consent would be essential before any programme could be introduced.

The proposed introduction of drug testing in Fiji’s schools remains at the initial consultation stage, with the Ministry of Education saying parental consent would be essential before any programme could be introduced.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro said the Ministry was considering drug testing as part of efforts to protect students from drugs, but stressed that such a measure could not be introduced overnight because it involved children.

“Our ministry has started initial consultations and is working with other relevant ministries and departments,” Mr Radrodro said.

Related stories

He said parental consent would be essential before drug testing could be introduced.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Teachers Union (FTU) has welcomed efforts to protect children from drugs but cautioned that any testing programme must be carefully planned and handled.

FTU general secretary Muniappa Goundar said drug testing must be evidence-based and developed in consultation with teachers and other stakeholders.

“Drug testing alone would not solve the problem and should be supported by education, counselling, early intervention and rehabilitation rather than becoming a purely punitive measure,” Mr Goundar said.

The proposal comes amid growing concern over drug-related cases involving students and calls for stronger action to keep drugs out of Fiji’s schools.

Explore more on these topics

Education

Most popular

friendly-north- festival
Nation

Festival raises $341,015, charity funds to boost North services

miss-friendly-north
Nation

Friendly North Queen dedicates crown to late mother

Mr Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North winner, Mr Jason’s Reality, Aisea Tamani Rokobiau with his parents, Eremasi Rokobiau and Adi Laisa Tamani at Subrail Park in Labasa on September 5, 2026.
Nation

King crown becomes special Father’s Day gift

Labasa Football tream
Football

Labasa ready to defend B.O.G title

2Fresh winger Miri Bogitini (right) leads the attack against Raiwaqa Flyers during the Battle of the Mix tournament on July 18, 2026.
Other Sports

Suva Touch ready for Hibiscus tournament

Isi-Naisarani
Rugby

Naisarani could be Drua’s next No.8

Miss Hubiscus 2011 Alisi Rabukawaqa at GPH on September 3, 2026.
Entertainment

Hibiscus now a platform for change, says former queen

First Miss Hibiscus 1956 Liebling Marlow at GPH on September 3, 2026.
Entertainment

70 years later, first Hibiscus Queen finally gets her crown

Miss Hibiscus 1958 Mary Nelson with 2026 FMF Hibiscus contestant Miss Suva City Council Salanieta Sekiseki at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on September 3, 2026.
Entertainment

Mary Nelson: The crown that built her confidence