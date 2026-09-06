Drug tests in schools remain under consultation

The proposed introduction of drug testing in Fiji’s schools remains at the initial consultation stage, with the Ministry of Education saying parental consent would be essential before any programme could be introduced.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro said the Ministry was considering drug testing as part of efforts to protect students from drugs, but stressed that such a measure could not be introduced overnight because it involved children.

“Our ministry has started initial consultations and is working with other relevant ministries and departments,” Mr Radrodro said.

He said parental consent would be essential before drug testing could be introduced.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Teachers Union (FTU) has welcomed efforts to protect children from drugs but cautioned that any testing programme must be carefully planned and handled.

FTU general secretary Muniappa Goundar said drug testing must be evidence-based and developed in consultation with teachers and other stakeholders.

“Drug testing alone would not solve the problem and should be supported by education, counselling, early intervention and rehabilitation rather than becoming a purely punitive measure,” Mr Goundar said.

The proposal comes amid growing concern over drug-related cases involving students and calls for stronger action to keep drugs out of Fiji’s schools.