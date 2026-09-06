Nation

UniFiji students demand answers over use of fees

The association identified the need for additional computers, classrooms, learning and sitting spaces, as well as other infrastructure.

Sunday 06 September 2026 | 14:00

unifiji

University of Fiji students are demanding transparency over how their fees are being used as they push for improvements to computers, classrooms, learning spaces and other facilities.

The University of Fiji Student Association (UFSA) has taken its concerns to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), seeking clarity over the financial relationship between the university and its owner, the Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji (APS).

In a letter to the HEC, the UFSA Acting President raised concerns about the use of student fees amid the continued need for improved student facilities.

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The association identified the need for additional computers, classrooms, learning and sitting spaces, as well as other infrastructure.

University of Fiji Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem confirmed she was aware of the concerns raised by the students.

“The HEC has told me that it will go through its processes and we will just wait to see,” she said.

Professor Shameem said the university administration took concerns raised by students seriously.

“Whatever they bring to our attention, we always take that very seriously.

“Students are our biggest stakeholders, and whatever they bring to our attention, the administration takes that very seriously.

“But in this particular instance, we wait for the Higher Education Commission to proceed according to its own procedures.”

UFSA has also sought clarification over possible conflicts of interest and financial propriety involving Government employees serving on the University Council.

The association has further asked whether an independent external audit of all schools under the APS could be undertaken.

Questions have been sent to HEC Director Dr Eci Naisele.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro said he was aware of the issue and was allowing the HEC to handle it.

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