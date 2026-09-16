Nation

Six Indian nationals charged over alleged $183,000 undeclared cash

Police allege the money was obtained through unlawful activity after the group travelled to Fiji for a trade show.

Thursday 17 September 2026 | 10:00

police charged

Six Indian nationals are expected in the Nadi Magistrate Court today facing a total of 12 charges over alleged non-declaration of foreign currency and money laundering.

Police said the six were intercepted at the border on July 12, 2026, allegedly carrying foreign currencies worth about $183,000 in Fijian dollars that had not been declared.

The six were intercepted by officers from the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) while preparing to leave the country.

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They were allegedly found in possession of various foreign currencies worth about $FJ183,000, which had not been declared at the border. Detention notices were subsequently issued.

The matter was later referred to Police for investigation.

According to police investigators, the six had travelled to Fiji to sell goods at a trade show, where the cash was allegedly earned.

However, investigations by the Anti-Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Unit allegedly found that the money was obtained through unlawful activity.

Each accused faces one count of Currency Reporting at the Border, contrary to Section 32(1) of the Financial Transactions Reporting Act 2004, and one count of Money Laundering, contrary to Section 69(1), 2(a) and 3(d) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 1997.

A total of 12 charges have been laid against the six accused.




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