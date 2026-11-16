A former soldier has urged the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs consultation team to consider increasing the monthly allowance paid to ex-servicemen.

During a consultation on the proposed Republic of Fiji Military Forces Bill 2026 and Military Justice Bill 2026 at the Labasa Civic Centre yesterday, Semisi Masioliva of Naividamu Village, Macuata, shared his experience.

He said when both an ex-serviceman and his wife were alive, they received about $229 in monthly aftercare allowance. However, when only one spouse was alive, the allowance was reduced to $140.

“This allowance is not enough to survive a month as you know the cost of living has increased,” Mr Masioliva said.

“While there has been a lot of talks to be included in the next month after the Remembrance Day celebration last week, can we put it into Bill and make it happen?”





Peacekeeping

Mr Masioliva also proposed updating the list of countries included in the current Act where Fijian soldiers are deployed for peacekeeping missions.

“Some countries do not need our men and yet the names are mentioned in the Act which has been there since 1990s.

“We need to look into the welfare of our servicemen and their families.”

RFMF director Force Legal Service Colonel Kitione Tuinaosara agreed with Mr Masioliva's submission.

“The cost of living has increased and we need to take care of our soldiers who had took for the country whenever we needed them,” Colonel Tuinaosara said.

He said the list of countries where Fijian officers were deployed for peacekeeping missions could also be reviewed, as the current Act was outdated.

A separate consultation was held at Sukanaivalu Barracks in Vaturekuka, Labasa, yesterday.

The proposed bills seek to modernise the legislative framework governing the RFMF and its military justice system, with key reforms focusing on stronger civilian oversight, accountability, transparency and fairness in military disciplinary proceedings.

The next consultation is expected to be held in Nadi.

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