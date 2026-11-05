Family of three left homeless after Nadi fire

A family of three, including a child, has been left homeless after a fire destroyed their home in Savalau, Votualevu, Nadi, on Wednesday.

The 14ft by 6ft corrugated iron and timber house was destroyed, with the damage estimated at $10,000.

National Fire Authority (NFA) chief executive officer Puamau Sowane said Nadi firefighters received a report of the fire at 11.21am from the Sabeto Police Post.

Two fire appliances and eight firefighters were dispatched, arriving at the scene at 11.37am to find the one-bedroom house fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters used water from their appliance tank to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby properties. The fire was extinguished at 12.08pm.

The house, which had a bedroom, kitchen, toilet and bathroom, sustained 100 per cent damage.

The occupants, two adults and one child, were away at work when the fire started.

The property was uninsured and did not have an approved building plan. The NFA will investigate the suspected cause of the fire.

Mr Sowane said the incident highlighted the importance of household fire safety, particularly during the developing El Niño conditions.

He said Fiji was experiencing below-normal rainfall, which could leave vegetation and other combustible materials dry and allow fires to spread more quickly.

“While El Niño is not a direct cause of structural fires, the prevailing environmental conditions mean that communities must be more conscious of potential fire hazards and take preventative measures to protect their homes and surroundings,” Mr Sowane said.

He urged households to check electrical installations, avoid overloading power outlets and never leave cooking unattended.

Residents were also advised against uncontrolled burning of rubbish and vegetation.

The NFA reminded the public that fire prevention was a shared responsibility and urged people to report emergencies immediately by calling 910.



