Nadi Chamber warns authorities over vehicle fire risks

The growing number of vehicle fires in Nadi has raised safety concerns, with the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urging authorities to act before a major incident occurs.

The latest fire broke out at Jet Point in Martintar, Nadi, in the early hours of Tuesday, reducing a vehicle to its metal body.

Chamber president Lawrence Kumar said the incidents were concerning, particularly because of the potential risks to nearby properties, businesses, tourists and members of the public.

“What is going on? These are very serious issues. We need to nip them in the bud,” he said.

Mr Kumar called on authorities to give the incidents greater attention and take preventive action.

The National Fire Authority (NFA) confirmed it received an emergency call through the 910 emergency line at 2.26am.

Five firefighters and a fire truck arrived at the scene at 2.29am and found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

NFA chief executive officer Puamau Sowane said firefighters brought the fire under control at 2.37am, preventing it from spreading to nearby properties and vehicles.

The vehicle, with registration IF 665, sustained approximately 90 per cent damage. It was reportedly uninsured.

Mr Sowane said vehicle fires posed serious risks to lives and property.

He urged motorists to regularly inspect their vehicles, particularly electrical systems and fuel lines, and respond immediately to warning signs such as smoke, burning smells and overheating.

He advised members of the public to move to safety and call 910 if a vehicle caught fire.

The NFA will investigate to establish the origin and suspected cause of the incident.