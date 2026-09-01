Fiji-grown coffee is making a push into the international speciality market, with Bula Coffee heading to London this month to put a locally grown Liberica coffee before global buyers and roasters.

The local producer has been selected to showcase Fiji-grown coffee at Caffè Culture 2026, the United Kingdom’s premier speciality coffee event, where it will meet coffee professionals, buyers, roasters and industry leaders.

Bula Coffee founder Luke Fryett said the opportunity went beyond showcasing a product, with the company hoping to establish Fiji as a credible producer of distinctive speciality coffee.

“Bula Coffee is really excited to be showcasing Fiji-grown coffee to the world, and we are honoured to be selected to exhibit Fiji’s first speciality coffee, a single-origin anaerobic natural-processed Liberica,” Mr Fryett said.

The company will showcase what it believes is a first for Fiji’s speciality coffee industry — a single-origin, anaerobic, natural-processed Liberica coffee grown in Fiji and carefully processed to bring out the variety’s unique characteristics.

The coffee has tropical fruit, ripe berry and stone-fruit notes, natural sweetness, a gentle fermented character and a smooth, lingering finish.

Bula Coffee hopes the combination of the Liberica variety and anaerobic natural processing will give the Fiji-grown product a point of difference in the international market.

Mr Fryett said Fiji remained a relatively small coffee producer but had characteristics that could distinguish it from established coffee-producing countries.

“Fiji has an incredible story to tell when it comes to coffee. We are still a relatively small producer on the world stage, but we believe the unique varieties, growing conditions and people behind our coffee give Fiji something genuinely different to offer the international market.”





Eyes on international buyers

Beyond exposure, Bula Coffee hopes its participation in London will lead to commercial opportunities.

Mr Fryett said the event would provide a platform to build relationships with international buyers and roasters and explore new markets for green and roasted Fijian coffee.

Caffè Culture brings together coffee producers, roasters, café operators, equipment manufacturers and industry experts from the United Kingdom and overseas.

Bula Coffee sees the event as an opportunity to put Fiji on the international speciality coffee map and demonstrate the potential of the country’s emerging coffee sector.

The London showcase follows the company’s success at the 2025 Prime Minister’s International Business Awards, where it was recognised as Premier Small Business Operating Internationally.

The award acknowledged Bula Coffee’s growing international presence and efforts to take Fijian-grown coffee into overseas markets.





UK market opportunity

Bula Coffee’s participation has been supported by the International Trade Centre (ITC) through the UK Government-funded United Kingdom Trade Partnerships Program.

The support has enabled the company to take Fiji-grown coffee directly to the international coffee community and explore opportunities in the UK market.

“This trip would not be possible without the support of the International Trade Centre,” Mr Fryett said.

“Their support has helped is opening a pathway for us to take Fiji-grown coffee directly to the international coffee community. We are extremely grateful for that support and for the opportunity to represent Fiji.”