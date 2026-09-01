Fiji considers tougher age checks for adult websites

Fiji is considering stronger age-verification measures that could make it harder for children to access pornography and other harmful online content as internet connectivity expands to more people across the country.

The move comes as more than 40,000 people are expected to soon gain internet access, according to Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua during the last Parliament sittings.

While increased connectivity is expected to improve access to education, communication and economic opportunities, Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran said it would also expose children to greater online risks.

In an interview, Ms Kiran said Fiji should seriously consider stronger safeguards preventing children from accessing adult content.

“I believe age-verification and age-assurance measures should be seriously considered.”

She said adult websites should not be allowed to rely simply on users declaring that they are old enough to access their content.

“Adult websites should not be able to rely on a simple box asking users to confirm that they are over 18,” she said.

Ms Kiran said Fiji needed systems requiring internet service providers and digital platforms to take meaningful steps to prevent children from accessing adult and other harmful content.

The Government is also reviewing key legislation, including the Online Safety Act, Telecommunications Act and Cybercrime Act, to ensure the laws keep pace with changing technology.

Fiji is also studying Australia’s approach to restricting certain social media platforms for children under 16.

“Fiji should not simply copy Australia but should develop measures suited to the local situation.” She said.

Ms Kiran also called for greater responsibility from social media companies, saying the burden of protecting children “cannot rest entirely on children and parents.”