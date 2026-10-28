Fire damages tool room and garage at Savusavu estate





A fire damaged about 80 per cent of a tool room and garage lean-to structure at Naseva Estate in Savusavu on Monday night.

The National Fire Authority (NFA) said the Savusavu Fire Station received an emergency call at 7.46pm.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the structure fully engulfed in flames.

The concrete and corrugated iron structure measured approximately 19 feet by 16 feet and had electricity and water connections.

It was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

NFA chief executive officer Puamau Sowane said that although no injuries were reported, property fires could have serious consequences.

“We encourage everyone to practise fire safety at all times and ensure that appropriate precautions are taken to protect lives and property,” Mr Sowane said.

“Property fires can cause significant damage within a short period, particularly when flames spread through structures containing combustible materials.”

The NFA is urging members of the public to remain alert to potential fire hazards and ensure that electrical installations and equipment are maintained in safe working condition.