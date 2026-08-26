An ongoing foul stench from a waterlogged section of Renwick Road behind MHCC in Suva is disrupting taxi operations, with drivers struggling to pick up and drop off passengers in the area.

The stagnant water has become a persistent problem as authorities work towards a permanent solution to a long-standing underground drainage issue.

Suva City Council (SCC) says the ponding is caused by a blocked underground culvert under the responsibility of the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA), which requires rectification by its contractor.

In the meantime, FRA, through its contractor, has been pumping out the water whenever ponding occurs, while the Council continues to follow up with FRA for a permanent solution.





Taxi driver Ashist Chand, who has been driving for more than 30 years, said the waterlogging and foul odour had become a major concern. Photo: Ronald Kumar





Taxi driver Ashist Chand, who has been driving for more than 30 years, said the waterlogging and foul odour had become a major concern and called on the SCC to take immediate action.

“This is a big problem. This is one of the busiest places in the city, behind MHCC,” Mr Chand said yesterday.

He said the water had been a persistent problem and made it difficult for taxi drivers to use the designated area.

Mr Chand also said drivers who resorted to parking on the bridge faced another concern, with the possibility of being booked by the Land Transport Authority or police.

The Council said it remained responsible for maintaining surface drains, while FRA was responsible for the underground drainage system.





Suva City Council chairman and acting chief executive officer Tevita Boseiwaqa with SCC workers after working on fixing the drainage problem. Photo: Supplied





SCC workers were deployed in the area last night to work on rectifying the problem.

Council chairman and acting chief executive officer Tevita Boseiwaqa said the Council would continue engaging the relevant agencies and would exercise its statutory powers where necessary to protect the public from associated health risks.



