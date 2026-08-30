Nation

Report flags gaps in checks for $226.1m COVID cash programme

Report says auditors could not verify whether the one-member-per-household requirement was met.

Monday 31 August 2026 | 10:00

Updated 31 August 2026 | 11:35 FJT

audit-report

The Auditor-General could not confirm whether Fiji's first COVID-19 cash payment of $90, given to 118,000 applicants in May 2021, reached only one member of each household as required.

This was highlighted in the Standing Committee on Public Accounts Review Report on the Compliance Audit Report, tabled in Parliament this month.

The report said the Ministry of Finance did not provide datasets or documentation to verify that the one-member-per-household restriction had been enforced.

Related stories

“The Auditor-General was unable to determine whether the requirement of restricting assistance to one household member was met,” the report said.

The audit also found that no documented risk assessment was conducted for the $226.1 million Cash Assistance Programme, despite the Ministry having standard operating procedures in place.

The report found that key personnel managing the programme did not submit written conflict of interest declarations, while reviews and approvals of staff tasks were not formally documented.

Verification of applicants relied partly on the then Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation. However, auditors said outdated and manual data held by the ministry reduced the accuracy of eligibility checks.

The committee recommended that the Ministry of Finance document all future risk assessments and require written conflict of interest declarations from staff managing relief programmes.

It also recommended stronger verification methods when third-party data is incomplete or outdated.

Comments were sought last week from the Ministry of Finance and its Permanent Secretary, Shiri Goundar.

Explore more on these topics

FijiGovernmentNews

Most popular

Former Fijian Holdings Limited chief executive officer Mohammed Nouzab Fareed
Courts and Law

FWRM opposes further sentence reduction for Fareed

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka delivered the message during a meeting with the Fijian diaspora in Palau on August 30.
Nation

Ditoka: Fijians abroad are ‘everyday ambassadors’

The transformation from a tiny Mana Street cubicle into an organisation supporting communities across Fiji.
Nation

FRIEND Fiji: From one cubicle to 25 years of impact

Far Right Incoming Fiji Bati head coach Mick Potter.
Rugby League

Potter confident in Bati leadership group

Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf.
Football

New changes to benefit youth players

Wame Naivalu, Khelvin Realtors operations manager, Vyas Deo Sharma, CEO Neeha Sharma, Vinha Sharma (baby), Khelvin Sharma, director, Shalendra Prasad, president Lautoka FA and Vipul Sharma, director on August 27, 2026.
Football

Ex-star striker is new Blues coach

Preparation is underway at the Albert Park in Suva on August 27, 2026. (Inset) Vendor Surendra Kumar.
Entertainment

Hibiscus Festival returns home for 70th anniversary

Mohammed Saiyaz Khan, People First Party candidate (left), with Kalesi Volatabu, People First Party candidate, standing behind him, alongside other candidates in Suva.
Health

Call for 24-hour pharmacies at major hospitals

Sitting fourth from left) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce, Business Development and Public Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica with delegates at the 7th National Conference on Information Technology (NCIT) 2026 at Shangri-La Yanuca Island in Nadroga.
Technology

Digital trust is now essential to doing business: Kamikamica