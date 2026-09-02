FWCC calls for rape-accused footballers to be stood down

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre (FWCC) is calling for two footballers facing serious rape and sexual assault charges to be stood down from the upcoming Battle of the Giants.

The players, from the Rewa and Nadi teams, have been named in their respective squads despite the cases remaining before the courts.

FWCC coordinator Shamima Ali said their continued selection sends a troubling message to survivors of violence, women and girls in sport, and the wider community.

“This is not about determining whether the players are guilty or innocent, as they are entitled to due process and a fair hearing."

However, she said football organisations have a responsibility to go beyond the criminal justice process and ensure the safety and wellbeing of those involved in sport.

“To the Football Association and the two clubs, please do temporarily stand down the players until the court process is completed,” Ms Ali said.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yusuf confirmed that the association is aware of the call made by FWCC.

“At this pointing time, our lawyers are currently working on this issue and how we can respond to the situations,” Mr Yusuf said.

However, Ms Ali further stated that the decision to continue fielding players who face serious rape charges does raise questions about the standards of football organisations in Fiji, particularly at a time when Fiji continues to face high levels of violence against women and girls.

“Sporting bodies must lead by example and show that safety, dignity and accountability are priorities.”

FWCC is also calling for clear safeguarding policies covering players facing serious sexual violence charges.