Multi-Ethnic Affairs Minister Charan Jeath Singh will not be returning to the Sugar Ministry.

Legal Notice No. 118 confirms that the portfolio will remain under Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna.

This is despite Mr Singh earlier declaring his reinstatement was "confirmed."

Mr Singh told this masthead earlier this month that he was awaiting gazettal, and that a letter from the Prime Minister's Office had already confirmed his return to the Sugar Ministry.

"From that letter it's confirmed that I am taking over that, but I just have to officially wait for the gazette," he had said.

That gazettal never materialised.

Public Service Commission chairperson Luke Rokovada confirmed yesterday that the sugar portfolio had shifted again.

"The sugar portfolio had gone to agriculture and waterways, and then in the last assignment, it went back to multi-ethnic affairs," Mr Rokovada said.

"But now it's gone back again to agriculture, waterways and sugar industry. Same minister, same PS (permanent secretary)."

The portfolio has shifted three times since December 2022 between Mr Singh and Mr Tunabuna.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has taken over the Public Enterprises portfolio, with no permanent secretary yet appointed.