Nation

Graduate start-up scheme put on hold

TSLS says it will monitor businesses created under the scheme before considering its future

Wednesday 16 September 2026 | 17:00

Tertiary Scholarships & Loans Service Head of Student Services Avinay Kumar with grants recipients on September 16, 2026.

Tertiary Scholarships & Loans Service Head of Student Services Avinay Kumar with grants recipients on September 16, 2026.

Photo: Joana Vulavou

A $5,000 start-up grant scheme designed to help unemployed graduates create their own jobs is being phased out after two years.

The Graduate Business Start-up Grant Scheme, run by the Tertiary Scholarships & Loans Service (TSLS) in partnership with the Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation (FCEF), was introduced in 2024.

It was designed for graduates and potential graduates with innovative business ideas, offering training, mentoring, business planning, market research and a $5,000 start-up grant.

Related stories

Yesterday, another group of successful participants received their grants.

TSLS Head of Student Services Avinay Kumar confirmed the programme is now being phased out.

“As announced by the Minister, through our launch of the 2027 Scholarship Policies Handbook, this is currently being phased out,” Mr Kumar said.

He said TSLS had invested significantly in the programme and now needed to monitor what graduates were achieving with their businesses.

“We need to monitor and see the actual output of the student and then probably make a decision in the future to reintroduce the program when we see that sustainability and the retention of the students are coming into the economic balance,” he said.

Mr Kumar said the scheme was created after TSLS saw graduates struggling to find employment after completing their studies.

The idea was to help graduates start businesses, create employment for themselves and eventually employ others.

He said the past two years had produced new and innovative business ideas, with some graduates moving into employment and creating jobs for others.

Mr Kumar said TSLS also followed up with graduates to ensure businesses were operating and provided mentors to help those facing difficulties.

The scheme is not being permanently ruled out.

TSLS will monitor the results and sustainability of the businesses before considering whether to bring it back in the future.

News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

Business

Most popular

Farmers with their produce at the National Agriculture Show in Labasa.
Nation

Make healthy food more affordable: PM to farmers

Police K9 unit members and seized items including cash, suspected marijuana and two laptops following separate operations in Pacific Harbour, Qauia and Vunidawa.
Nation

Suspected marijuana, crime cash seized in Pacific Harbour raid

Assistant Minister for Commerce and Business Development, Hon. Sachida Nand,
Nation

Farmers reap rewards from co-operative harvest venture

Naitasiri U20 2026
Rugby

Discipline key to Naitasiri push

Newly appointed Fiji Rugby Union's Head of Men's High-Performance Andrew Durutalo and Fiji Rugby General Manager High-Performance Nacani Cawanibuka at the Fiji Rugby headquarters in Suva in September 14, 2026.
Rugby

Durutalo tasked with strengthening Fiji’s rugby pathways

Flying Fijians first five eight Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula during the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup semi-final match at Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Higashiosaka, Osaka, Japan on September 12, 2026.
Rugby

Flying Fijians must start fast, finish strong

Chief guest Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran with guests during the Hindi Diwas celebration and Kavi Sammelan organised by the High Commission of India in Suva and the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre.
Culture

Hindi Pakhwada opens as Fiji, India celebrate shared cultural ties

Miss Rakiraki Town Council Vasiti Suraki.
Entertainment

Suraki takes green message to carnival

Permanent secretary for Justice and National Committee on the Prevention of Suicide co-chair Selina Kuruleca.
Health

Fiji suicide data highlights higher deaths among men, youths