Today's paperLoginSign up
Nation

Identities unknown as Police probe two death cases

A man's body was found in the Labasa River while a woman was discovered near a Nadi complex.

Friday 16 October 2026 | 12:30

police

Police are investigating the discovery of two bodies found in separate incidents in the Northern and Western divisions.

In Labasa, the body of a man was discovered floating in the Labasa River earlier yesterday. Police said efforts were underway to establish the victim's identity.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers were deployed to the scene, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Related stories

In a separate incident in the Western Division, the body of a woman was found lying motionless near a complex in Nadi yesterday morning.

The woman’s body was recovered and taken to the Nadi Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out to confirm the cause of death.

Police said investigators were also working to ascertain the woman's identity.

Investigations into both cases are continuing.

Members of the public with information that may assist are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1681.

Explore more on these topics

PolicePolice Investigation

Most popular

Women fund
Nation

Australia commits additional $8m to Women’s Fund Fiji

Mesake Dwai
Politics

Political parties face $4 million campaign spending cap

Ilaisa Droasese
Opinion

Droasese deserves a second chance

Kavekini Boselawa.
Rugby

Boselawa eyes Flying Fijians debut

Josiah Croker at the Fiji Olympic House on October 13, 2026.
Athletics

Croker targets personal best at Youth Olympics

The national Under-15 side.
Football

Fiji U15s head to FIFA World Cup

Osea Naisilasila (standing left) with his family from Lomolomo Village during the Fiji Day public holiday.
Travel

Former resort worker brings watersports to locals

Likuliku Resort
Travel

Likuliku ranked second in Fiji, sixth in region

MOH
Health

Specialist outpatient clinics closed today for public holiday