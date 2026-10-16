Identities unknown as Police probe two death cases

Police are investigating the discovery of two bodies found in separate incidents in the Northern and Western divisions.

In Labasa, the body of a man was discovered floating in the Labasa River earlier yesterday. Police said efforts were underway to establish the victim's identity.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers were deployed to the scene, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

In a separate incident in the Western Division, the body of a woman was found lying motionless near a complex in Nadi yesterday morning.

The woman’s body was recovered and taken to the Nadi Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out to confirm the cause of death.

Police said investigators were also working to ascertain the woman's identity.

Investigations into both cases are continuing.

Members of the public with information that may assist are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1681.