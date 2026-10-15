Police investigate woman’s death
Police say the case has not yet been classified pending a post-mortem examination.
Friday 16 October 2026 | 06:30
Updated 16 October 2026 | 10:45 FJT
Police forensic officers carry the body of a woman found unresponsive in Martintar, Nadi.
Photo: Waisea Nasokia
A woman was found motionless in a bush near Nadi Plaza yesterday morning, according to Police.
Police were alerted after a man reportedly came across the woman.
“She was found motionless,” Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said.
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“The case has not been classified yet, until after the post-mortem examination,” Ms Naisoro said.
She did not provide the woman’s age or other identifying details.
Police forensic officers were at the scene as investigations continued.
The area is a known public drinking spot.
Local vendors, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were shocked when news of the incident emerged.
A man who spoke to this masthead said someone had gone to look for mangoes when they found the woman lying motionless and without clothes.
Ms Naisoro said investigations were continuing.
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