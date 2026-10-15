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Police investigate woman’s death

Police say the case has not yet been classified pending a post-mortem examination.

Friday 16 October 2026 | 06:30

Updated 16 October 2026 | 10:45 FJT

Police forensic officers carry the body of a woman found unresponsive in Martintar, Nadi.

Police forensic officers carry the body of a woman found unresponsive in Martintar, Nadi.

Photo: Waisea Nasokia

A woman was found motionless in a bush near Nadi Plaza yesterday morning, according to Police.

Police were alerted after a man reportedly came across the woman.

“She was found motionless,” Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said.

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“The case has not been classified yet, until after the post-mortem examination,” Ms Naisoro said.

She did not provide the woman’s age or other identifying details.

Police forensic officers were at the scene as investigations continued.

The area is a known public drinking spot.

Local vendors, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were shocked when news of the incident emerged.

A man who spoke to this masthead said someone had gone to look for mangoes when they found the woman lying motionless and without clothes.

Ms Naisoro said investigations were continuing.

Feedback: waisean@fijisun.com.fj

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