Police investigate woman’s death

A woman was found motionless in a bush near Nadi Plaza yesterday morning, according to Police.

Police were alerted after a man reportedly came across the woman.

“She was found motionless,” Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said.

“The case has not been classified yet, until after the post-mortem examination,” Ms Naisoro said.

She did not provide the woman’s age or other identifying details.

Police forensic officers were at the scene as investigations continued.

The area is a known public drinking spot.

Local vendors, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were shocked when news of the incident emerged.

A man who spoke to this masthead said someone had gone to look for mangoes when they found the woman lying motionless and without clothes.

Ms Naisoro said investigations were continuing.

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