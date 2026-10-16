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Seaqaqa family loses generations of memories in fire

House owner Jonasa Bati says he does not know where to begin rebuilding after losing the home his father built in 1976.

Friday 16 October 2026 | 13:30

Updated 16 October 2026 | 15:13 FJT

Family of six loses home in Seaqaqa fire

House fire at Nawavu Settlement in Seaqaqa, Macuata on October 15, 2026.

Photo: Supplied

A family of six lost their three-bedroom home in a fire at Nawavu Settlement in Seaqaqa, Macuata, on Thursday.

House owner Jonasa Bati, 58, said yesterday he was still trying to come to terms with the loss and did not know where to begin rebuilding his family’s life.

Mr Bati, a foreman in Seaqaqa and father of four, said he was at work when he received information that the fire had started at 10.37am.

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“This house was built by my father in 1976 and it held memories of many generations,” Mr Bati said.

“My wife, a teacher, was away for work in Naduri. Two children were away in the village, another was at work, while the only one studying was in Year 12 at Labasa College.”


seaqaqa fire


When asked to estimate the cost of the damage, including the contents of the house, Mr Bati said he could not put a figure on the loss because it had taken the family many years to accumulate their belongings.

“Life must continue but we don’t know where to start from, even though as the head of the house, I know I have this responsibility to provide a shelter to my family,” he said.

Mr Bati can be contacted on 9832418.

National Fire Authority (NFA) chief executive officer Puamau Sowane said the suspected cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Mr Sowane said fire safety must remain a priority in every household, particularly in communities where homes built with timber and other combustible materials could allow fires to spread rapidly.

“As fire calls continue to increase, we are reminding members of the public that fire prevention begins at home. A fire can spread within minutes, putting lives, homes and entire communities at risk,” Mr Sowane said.

“We urge everyone to take simple but essential precautions, including checking electrical wiring and appliances, avoiding overloaded power boards, switching off electrical equipment when not in use, and never leaving cooking unattended.”

He said early reporting was critical and urged the public to call 910 immediately when they discovered a fire.


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