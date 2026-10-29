Today's paperLoginSign up
Nation

Karutake defends Rabi administrator appointment

Iakoba Karutake says the Prime Minister has the authority to appoint an administrator under the Banaban Settlement Act.

Thursday 29 October 2026 | 12:30

From left: Rabi Council of Leaders administrator Iakoba Karutake says Opposition MP Premila Kumar

Rabi Council of Leaders administrator Iakoba Karutake says Opposition MP Premila Kumar “should know” his appointment is legal, accusing her of remaining silent when her own government appointed administrators for about 13 years from 2013.

Mr Karutake said Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had the power to appoint the administrator under the Banaban Settlement Act.

“It is the discretion of the PM, whoever appoints. That’s as simple as that,” Mr Karutake told this masthead today.

Related stories

He was responding to Ms Kumar’s post on Wednesday, in which she questioned whether the appointment was based on merit or political connections and called him a “failed PAP politician”.

Mr Karutake said Ms Kumar was wrong to claim Rabi had not had an elected council since 2023.

He said the council was dissolved in 2013 during the Bainimarama government.

“She should also question her own government regime why the Rabi Administrator was appointed,” he said.

“Why has she never questioned? Why is she questioning now?"

The Banaban Settlement (Amendment) Act 1996 allows the Government to appoint an administrator with the full powers of the council if the Rabi Council of Leaders is dissolved.

The Prime Minister is the minister responsible for the Act, through his Office.

Mr Karutake said Ms Kumar was Education Minister at the time but did not act on requests to repair schools, teachers’ quarters and other buildings on Rabi.

“There was no major project during her time,” he said.

Mr Karutake also rejected Ms Kumar’s comparison of his appointment with the recruitment of civil servants, saying the two were “completely different”.

He said the council was trying to operate within its limited funds. “We are trying our best... and it’s not an easy task,” he said.

He urged Ms Kumar not to divide the Banaban community. “She’s got a lot to deal with, with her own politics and other more important matters for Fiji,” he said.

Explore more on these topics

FijiNewsPolitics

Most popular

Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua
Nation

Tikoduadua calls on nuclear test nations to help fund veterans' care

Human Right Workshop
Nation

Permanent Secretaries face human rights performance checks

court
Courts and Law

Man acquitted after court accepts defence argument

Getting the players in the right condition is what the Fiji Bati players need before their Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) pool decider against New Zealand on Saturday.
Rugby League

Short rest time, Fiji Bati works on recovery

The empty Fulton College along the Kings Road in Tailevu North is where the Fiji Rugby Union is going to place their second project. Photo: Ronald Kumar
Rugby

FRU eyes two mega projects for rugby future

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau
Rugby

Rewa backs 14-team Skipper Cup proposal

Australian artist and cancer survivor Mark Waller during the Opera Under the Stars gala at the Pearl Resort and Spa on Saturday, October 24. PHOTO: Joseph Balolo
Health

Early intervention changes lives, says cancer survivor

Pacific Islands Development Forum Secretary-General Arpana Pratap
Health

Breast cancer support must go beyond awareness, says PIDF chief

Milly Koroduadua with her mother Lorraine Koroduadua during the Adi Cakobau Annual Awards Ceremony on October 23, 2026.
Lifestyle

Family inspires student’s engineering dream