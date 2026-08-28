Nation

Kava Bill won’t suppress farmers, says Kamikamica

The Bill, now before Parliament, proposes up to two years in jail or a $10,000 fine for unregistered kava sellers.

Saturday 29 August 2026 | 10:30

kava

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has defended proposed jail terms and hefty fines under the Yaqona (Kava) Bill 2026, rejecting claims the measures would suppress farmers.

Mr Kamikamica said the proposed law was intended to protect Fiji’s kava industry and farmers as the country looks to expand its presence in the Australian market.

The Bill, now before Parliament, proposes up to two years in jail or a $10,000 fine for unregistered kava sellers, while companies could face fines of up to $100,000.

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"The talk about suppression of farmers... is nonsense, for those who follow the rules and do the right thing, it will not be an issue at all," he said.

Mr Kamikamica said Fiji’s kava exports to Australia were still operating "under trial basis" and had yet to reach their full potential.

"There is still potential for growth in kava in Australia," he said, adding Government was lobbying to have the trial arrangement lifted.

He pointed to major kava buyers in the United States earning between US$200 million and US$400 million in revenue as an indication of the potential available to Fiji’s industry.

Mr Kamikamica said disease issues affecting kava crops were also being addressed.

Australian High Commissioner Peter Roberts told the same forum that Fiji had exported more than 331 tonnes of kava to Australia through 220 suppliers since December 2021.

He said Australian kava imports reached 170,309kg in 2025, with nearly 100,000kg coming from Fiji.

Mr Roberts said Australia’s Market Development Facility had also helped fund Fiji’s Kava Census and the new Kava Portal to improve industry data and traceability.

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