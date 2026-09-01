Nation

Labour shortage drives trial of mechanical harvesters for hilly cane farms

Ministry wants to identify machinery capable of operating on Fiji’s steep terrain before farmers invest.

Wednesday 02 September 2026 | 06:00

Minister for Sugar Tomasi Tunabuna at at Vanua Levu Arya Samaj Hall at Namara, Labasa on August 6, 2026

Minister for Sugar Tomasi Tunabuna at at Vanua Levu Arya Samaj Hall at Namara, Labasa on August 6, 2026.

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

The Government is trialling mechanical harvesters for hilly sugarcane farms as labour shortages continue to challenge growers.

Minister for Sugar Tomasi Tunabuna said the Ministry of Sugar was introducing a trial and research programme to identify machines suitable for harvesting cane on steep slopes.

Mr Tunabuna said the programme would assess which mechanical harvesters could operate effectively on Fiji’s terrain before farmers were expected to invest in the equipment.

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“We are looking at mechanical harvesters that are suited for hilly slopes,” Mr Tunabuna said.

The ministry is actively reviewing options to address the need for mechanical harvesting in difficult terrain.

The mechanisation push comes as farmers face increasing difficulties harvesting cane planted on hills and steep slopes, compounded by a shortage of agricultural labourers and young workers available to cut cane manually.

Some farmers are also managing their farms with limited family support, making access to suitable harvesting equipment increasingly important.

Mr Tunabuna said the trial would allow the ministry to determine which machines were best suited to Fiji’s conditions.

Farmers will not be required to purchase machinery before its suitability for local terrain is properly assessed.

The minister also responded to concerns about rural road access affecting cane farmers.

He said the specific issue raised regarding road access would be discussed immediately after the session, with the ministry looking at ways to address it.

Mr Tunabuna said addressing harvesting and access challenges remained important to improving efficiency and supporting farmers in Fiji’s sugar industry.

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