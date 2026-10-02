Legal Aid Commission spends $2.1m on 22 vehicles

Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga has revealed that the Legal Aid Commission bought 22 vehicles worth about $2.1 million between January 2023 and July 2026.

In a written response to Parliament, Mr Turaga said nine vehicles were bought in 2023 and 2024, while 13 were bought in 2025. The question was raised by Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu.

The most expensive purchase was a Toyota Hilux Double Cab 2.8L automatic, bought on December 29, 2023, for $122,900. Another Hilux 2.8L automatic cost $117,195.65 in 2025.

The purchases also included five Hilux Double Cabs at $95,900 each, three Kia Sorentos at $99,000 each and three 14-seater Toyota Hi-Aces at $85,900 each.

Mr Turaga said the Commission did not consider price alone when purchasing vehicles. It also considered durability and the cost of maintaining and operating the vehicles over time.

“Purchasing newer and more durable vehicles was intended to reduce the frequency and cost of maintenance and repairs,” he said.

He said vehicles were needed for the First Hour Procedure, under which the Commission provides legal assistance within an hour of a person being detained at a police station or post. Officers also travel to rural and maritime areas for outreach services.

“Reliable vehicles are therefore essential to support the Commission’s service delivery and operational commitments,” Mr Turaga said.

During the same period, 18 older vehicles, including Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Kia Sorento models, were sold through tender for about $442,000 in total.

A Ford Ranger twin cab was also written off on January 26, 2024, following an accident.

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