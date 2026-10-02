Transparency group wants answers on FICAC replacement

Who will replace the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC)?

That is the question being raised by Transparency and Integrity Fiji as Parliament considers changes that would repeal the law establishing the FICAC.

The Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 proposes to repeal the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Act 2007 under Section 229.

Transparency and Integrity Fiji executive director Paulina Rauca says the public must know what will replace FICAC before its legal foundation is removed.

“Before Fiji removes the legal foundation of FICAC, the public deserves to know who will take over its anti-corruption work.

“The issue is not simply whether FICAC remains. The issue is whether Fiji will have an independent, properly resourced and specialised system to fight corruption,” she said.

Ms Rauca said Fiji’s international commitments must also be considered in the proposed changes.

Fiji became a party to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) on May 14, 2008.

Article 6 requires countries to have appropriate bodies responsible for preventing corruption, with the necessary independence, resources, specialised staff and training.

Article 36 requires specialised authorities to combat corruption through law enforcement and have the independence, resources and trained personnel needed to carry out their functions effectively.

Ms Rauca said UNCAC does not require Fiji to retain an institution called FICAC.

However, she said removing FICAC must not leave the country with a weaker anti-corruption system.

“Reforming an institution does not remove Fiji’s international obligations. Any new arrangement must still provide the independence, resources and specialised capacity needed to prevent and investigate corruption effectively,” she said.

Transparency and Integrity Fiji is now asking what the replacement framework will look like.

The organisation says the public needs to know which institution will take over corruption investigations, how specialised expertise will be retained and what safeguards will protect sensitive investigations from undue influence.

The Bill contains transitional arrangements for investigations and proceedings already underway.

However, the organisation says this does not explain how Fiji’s future anti-corruption functions will be organised, resourced and protected.

Ms Rauca said the debate should go beyond whether FICAC remains.

“The central issue is whether Fiji will retain an anti-corruption framework that is genuinely independent, properly resourced, specialised and accountable,” she said.

Feedback: rariqi.turner@fijisun.com.fj