Man charged over brush-cutter theft caught on CCTV
Officers from the Southern Division Crime and Valelevu operations teams arrested the man at a settlement and recovered the allegedly stolen brush-cutter.
Thursday 29 October 2026 | 08:30
Officers from the Southern Division Crime and Valelevu operations teams arrested the man at a settlement and recovered the allegedly stolen brush-cutter.
Fiji Police Force
A 26-year-old man allegedly captured on CCTV stealing a brush-cutter from a Sakoca home has been arrested and charged with burglary.
Officers from the Southern Division Crime and Valelevu operations teams arrested the man at a settlement and recovered the allegedly stolen brush-cutter.
He is due to appear in the Nasinu Magistrates Court today, Thursday, October 29, 2026.
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Police are continuing to search for a second suspect.
Members of the public can report crime or suspicious activity by calling 1681. Photos and videos can be sent to police via WhatsApp, Viber or Signal on 9905922.