Police have discovered more than 1,600 plants believed to be marijuana on two farms in the Northern Division as operations targeting suspected drug activity continue across all five policing divisions.

The discoveries come alongside arrests, the seizure of cash suspected to be proceeds of crime in Sabeto, and the recovery of suspected illicit substances from a Labasa hotel room.

More than 1,500 suspected marijuana plants were found earlier this week in the Vesivuru farming area in Lea.

A separate operation by Tukavesi officers uncovered more than 100 suspected marijuana plants in the Nawi farming area. A 38-year-old man believed to own the farm was arrested and taken into custody.

Both discoveries came as officers revisited areas known for cultivation during mop-up operations.

In Labasa, police recovered white substances suspected to be illicit drugs from a hotel room after an employee found them. The substances have been sent for analysis.

In the Western Division, a joint raid by the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and Namaka Police at a Sabeto residence resulted in the arrest of two men.

Officers seized a large amount of cash believed to be proceeds of crime, along with equipment suspected to be used for drug distribution. Investigations continue.

In Levuka, a man and a woman were arrested over alleged unlawful possession of marijuana. They also face an additional allegation of resisting arrest.

In the Southern Division, a 19-year-old was arrested along Gaji Road after allegedly being found with a zip-lock bag containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

Meanwhile, police have urged the public to avoid handling suspicious packages after a parcel containing white substances was found on the Dakuinuku Village seashore on Wednesday, October 28, and handed over to officers.

Anyone who discovers a suspicious package should alert authorities immediately by calling 1681. Photos and videos can be sent via WhatsApp, Viber or Signal on 9905 922.



