For four years, 13-year-old Vaishno Chand has lived apart from her parents while they work in Australia to build a better future for their family.

But the distance has only strengthened her determination to make them proud.

That determination paid off when the Year Eight student was named senior dux of Bulileka Sanatan Dharm Primary School in Labasa after scoring 580 out of 600 marks in her annual examination.

Vaishno, who is also the school's head girl, has been living with her grandparents, Dhan Latchmi Reddy and Kishore Kumar, at Urata in Labasa so she can attend school regularly.

While her parents have been away, her grandparents have provided the care and support she needs to focus on her education.

Speaking during the school's awards ceremony on Thursday, Vaishno credited her success to their sacrifices.

“My grandparents worked hard to make sure I had my own room and a study table, giving me a conducive environment to focus on my education,” Ms Chand said.

For Vaishno, the award is also a way of showing her parents that their efforts to secure a better future for the family have not been in vain.

“My parents are in Australia building our future and that is why I have been working very hard to make them proud."

She also thanked her aunties, uncles, cousins and elder brother for their constant encouragement.

Despite being separated from her parents for four years, Vaishno has remained focused on her studies, with the support of her extended family.

Her achievement marks the end of her primary school journey as she prepares to continue her education at Jai Narayan College.

She encouraged other students to value their school years and remain focused on their education despite life's challenges.

"I would like to encourage children to focus on their studies because this childhood will not come again," she said.

"Do not focus on the problems of life because problems will come and go."