Taveuni is set to become a hub for grassroots rugby league development, with a junior development pro­gramme scheduled for next month.

Former Fiji Bati captain and Melbourne Storm prop Tui Ka­mikamica will join the Vuvale Pacific Development team on the island to present jerseys to the Taveuni Warriors and conduct junior coaching clinics.

Vuvale Pacific Development co­founder Dean Sharman said the initiative was aimed at creating more opportunities for young rugby league players in Fiji.

"For us, this is about giving kids an opportunity. To be able to travel to Taveuni with Tui, pre­sent them with their jerseys and then bring them to Lautoka to train with other teams is something really special," Sharman said.

"We want these kids to have something to be proud of and something to work towards. This is only the beginning."

The visit is part of preparations for next year's Vuvale Pacific 9s and Under-9s tournament, which will be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka on June 12.

A squad of 12 players will be se­lected to represent the Taveuni Warriors, giving the island team its first opportunity to compete in the nine-a-side tournament.

Kamikamica and the Vuvale Pacific Development team will also conduct a coaching clinic at Churchill Park on December 5.

The clinic will run from 8am to 2pm, focusing on the basic skills of rugby league.

Participants will also develop their game awareness and team­work through modified six-a­side matches.

The Taveuni and Lautoka clin­ics form part of the development team's preparations for next year's tournament.

Vuvale development pro­gramme schedule

December 2-4: Taveuni Warriors and jersey presentation

December 4: Taveuni Warriors travel to Lautoka

December 5: Junior coaching clinic at Churchill Park, Lautoka.