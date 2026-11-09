Minister Radrodro urges youths to lead Lami's transformation

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has challenged young people to help reshape perceptions of Lami, saying the township should be known for its hardworking families and community spirit rather than negative stereotypes.

Speaking at the Lami Division Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF) and Junior Methodist Youth Fellowship (JNMYF) Clean-Up Campaign and Sports Day at Tikaram Park last Saturday, Mr Radrodro praised hundreds of young people who took part in community clean-up activities along the Lami foreshore and throughout the town.

He said the initiative demonstrated how young people could become agents of positive change within their communities.

"Lami should not be defined by negative perceptions," Mr Radrodro said.

"It should be recognised for its hardworking families, strong church communities, businesses and young people who want to make a positive difference."

The Education Minister said changing the image of a community required a collective effort, with parents, community leaders and young people all playing a role.

He said initiatives such as community clean-ups and sporting activities helped foster teamwork, responsibility and a sense of ownership among young people.

Mr Radrodro also used the occasion to encourage participants to pursue education, technical training and employment opportunities.

He highlighted the Government's TVET First Initiative, delivered in partnership with the Fiji National University, which aims to expose students to practical skills training and technical career pathways.

He urged school leavers and unemployed youth to explore vocational training, apprenticeships and micro-qualifications that could improve their employment prospects and livelihoods.

Addressing concerns about drugs and other harmful activities, Mr Radrodro encouraged young people to make positive choices and support one another.

He said families, churches, communities and government agencies all had a responsibility to work together to address social challenges affecting young people.

Mr Radrodro also called on those already employed or running businesses to mentor unemployed youths and school leavers, equipping them with skills and confidence to earn a living and contribute to their communities.

He commended the Methodist youth groups for setting a positive example through service and leadership and encouraged them to continue organising clean-up campaigns, sports programmes and mentorship activities throughout the year.

"Leadership is demonstrated through everyday actions, behaviour and a willingness to serve others," he said.

"Everyone has a role to play in building the kind of Lami they want future generations to grow up in."