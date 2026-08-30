Warwick Hotels plans two new Fiji resorts

Fiji's tourism sector is set for further expansion, with Warwick Hotels and Resorts planning to develop two major new hotels in the country.

The group's decision to develop the Golden Tokatoka Resort near Nadi and the Silver Crescent Resort on the Coral Coast is being welcomed as a vote of confidence in Fiji's tourism sector.

The projects are expected to expand accommodation capacity, create jobs and generate opportunities for local businesses.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka welcomed the announcement, describing the developments as an important contribution towards Fiji's target of attracting 1.25 million visitors and generating $4 billion in tourism earnings by 2027.

The investment comes as Fiji seeks to expand the capacity and economic contribution of its tourism industry, one of the country's key sources of foreign exchange and employment.

“Warwick is doing exactly that, and I thank them for it,” Mr Rabuka said, acknowledging the group's more than three decades of investment and commitment to Fiji.

Beyond increasing hotel capacity, the two developments are expected to generate activity across the wider tourism supply chain, including construction, transport, hospitality, retail, agriculture and other local services.

Mr Rabuka said the projects would create construction and permanent jobs while supporting businesses and communities in the areas where the developments are located.

He also highlighted the importance of ensuring that Fijians participate directly in the economic benefits generated by major investments.

Mr Rabuka encouraged greater participation in Fiji's capital market, arguing that stronger local investment would allow more of the wealth generated by economic growth to remain in the country.

“This is how wealth stays home. This is how the growth of Fiji becomes the prosperity of Fijians,” he said.

The Warwick Group's continued investment could also signal confidence to other potential investors about the long-term prospects of Fiji's tourism industry.

With visitor numbers and tourism earnings targeted to rise substantially, increasing accommodation capacity will be important in supporting future growth.

The Golden Tokatoka Resort and Silver Crescent Resort could help Fiji capture greater value from increased visitor demand.

Background

Warwick Hotels and Resorts is a global private hospitality company founded in New York City in 1980 by Richard Chiu.