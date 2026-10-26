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Parliamentary committee wants answers over $13.8m Govind Park rebuild

The committee’s review of the Ministry’s 2019-2020 Annual Report, tabled in Parliament last month, found the budget first rose to $9.06m before the total reached $13.8m.

Monday 26 October 2026 | 13:00

Govind Park Ba

Govind Park Ba

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The Standing Committee on Social Affairs, chaired by Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu, has demanded that the Ministry of Local Government explain how the Govind Park rebuild in Ba grew from $4.17 million in 2018 to $13.8m by July 31, 2026.
The committee’s review of the Ministry’s 2019-2020 Annual Report, tabled in Parliament last month, found the budget first rose to $9.06m before the total reached $13.8m.
In Recommendation 4.2, the committee said the Ministry “must deliver a thorough and detailed report of how the funds were utilised.”
Tropical Cyclone Winston damaged the park in February, 2016. Ba Town Council signed the rebuilding contract on January 22, 2018, and the first phase, the pavilion, cost $4.91m.
The park re-opened last July 31, as the Four R Stadium.
The committee also noted that new town projects in Nabouwalu and Keiyasi, and the Seaqaqa market and bus stand, were delayed by funding, weather, land issues and relocation needs.
The committee wants Government to secure “funding commitments before the commencement of projects”.
The review itself came late. The Ministry’s 2019-2020 Annual Report was tabled on March 13, 2026, and the committee endorsed its findings on September 21.
The Ministry plans to review the Local Government Act, the Town and Country Planning Act and the Subdivision of Land Act. The committee also wants broader consultation with stakeholders.

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