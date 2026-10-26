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TLTB opens $2.9m iTaukei Plaza Tolu in Labasa

TLTB chief executive officer Solomone Nata said the opening was a significant milestone for the board and landowners across Fiji.

Monday 26 October 2026 | 12:30

iTaukei Land Trust Board chief executive officer Solomone Nata (left) with Minister of iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu behind standing beside Tui Nadogo Ratu Ilisaniti Malodali with invited guests during the opening of the office in Labasa on October 23, 2026.

iTaukei Land Trust Board chief executive officer Solomone Nata (left) with Minister of iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu behind standing beside Tui Nadogo Ratu Ilisaniti Malodali with invited guests during the opening of the office in Labasa on October 23, 2026.

Photo: Shratika Naidu

The iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB) opened its third owned building, Taukei Plaza Tolu, at 8 Sangam Avenue Road in Labasa last Friday.

The opening was officiated by chief guest Tui Nadogo Ratu Ilisaniti Malodali, who congratulated TLTB on its decision to invest in property ownership.

“This move represents not just a new physical space, but a fresh chapter in TLTB’s journey to-wards growth, empowerment, and excellence in service delivery,” Ratu Ilisaniti said.

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TLTB chief executive officer Solomone Nata said the opening was a significant milestone for the board and landowners across Fiji.

He said the achievement demonstrated that members of the iTaukei community could own properties in major towns and cities.

“TLTB is taking the lead, paving the way for landowning units (LOUs) and iTaukei individuals to embrace the idea and believe that we can own and operate busi-nesses wherever and whenever we choose,” Mr Nata said.

He said TLTB bought the proper-ty for $2.9 million as part of a new business strategy.

For so many years we rent out and we spent about $2 million in paying rent,” he said.

Mr Nata said the board had decided to move towards owning property and renting out vacant spaces rather than continuing to rely on rented premises.

He added that the new working environment was expected to improve staff productivity and service delivery.

TLTB has more than 30 staff members in Labasa and six in Savusavu office.

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