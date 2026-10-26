Fiji, US explore trade and investment opportunities

Fiji and the United States are exploring opportunities to expand trade and investment following a meeting between business leaders and US Embassy representatives at Denarau last week.

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Lawrence Kumar met US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Christina J. Cavallo and Economic Officer Ben Wheeler at Hilton Fiji Beach Resort and Spa.

Also present were Fiji America Business Council president Constantine Panayiotou and Port Denarau Marina chief executive officer Cynthia Rasch.

Mr Kumar said the meeting provided an opportunity to strengthen relationships and identify ways to connect Fijian businesses with US partners.

“As president of the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, I look forward to building on these discussions to help our members establish new connections, explore trade and investment opportunities, and develop lasting business partnerships,” he said.

Mr Kumar thanked Ms Cavallo and Mr Wheeler for their hospitality and acknowledged Mr Panayiotou and Ms Rasch for joining the discussions.

He described the meeting as a positive step towards closer commercial ties between the two countries.