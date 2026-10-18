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Nation

PM backs civil servants’ right to attend consultations

Opposition MP Vijay Nath questions whether public servants have received enough clarity and assurance to participate in Constitution Amendment Bill consultations.

Sunday 18 October 2026 | 14:00

Member sof the public during a consultation on the proposed constitutional amendments at Lawai Village Hall in Sigatoka on October 16, 2026.

Member sof the public during a consultation on the proposed constitutional amendments at Lawai Village Hall in Sigatoka on October 16, 2026.

Photo: DEPTFO News

Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Service Sitiveni Rabuka says civil servants can attend consultations on the Constitution Amendment Bill and submit their views to the Special Committee.

He said he supported civil servants’ rights as citizens and voters.

“As the Minister for Civil Service, I support their rights and they can attend and submit their views to the Special Committee,” Mr Rabuka said.

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Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Opposition MP Vijay Nath.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Opposition MP Vijay Nath.


However, Opposition MP Vijay Nath has raised concerns about the lack of visible participation by civil servants, questioning whether the Government has provided clear direction and adequate assurance for public servants to take part in the consultations.

“Fiji has approximately 28,600 civil servants, including 13,400 teachers,” Mr Nath said.

He said he had not seen meaningful participation by civil servants in the consultations so far.

Mr Nath said civil servants should have the opportunity to understand the proposed amendments and express their views freely, without fear or uncertainty.

“The absence of visible participation raises legitimate questions about communication, awareness and whether public servants feel confident enough to have their say,” he said.

“The Government must address these concerns rather than leave them unanswered.”

Mr Nath said constitutional reform was not merely a political exercise but concerned the rights, responsibilities and future of every Fijian. Genuine public participation was therefore necessary, he said.

He urged teachers, civil servants, parents, workers, farmers, young people and community organisations to participate in the consultations and make their views known.

“The Government must provide clarity, encourage informed participation and ensure that no section of our society feels excluded from a decision of such national importance,” he said.

“This is about the future of our children and the constitutional legacy we leave for generations to come.”

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