PM Rabuka rejects claims of power extension

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has dismissed speculation that the proposed constitutional amendments are aimed at extending his time in office, insisting his Government will complete the process within the legal timeframe.

Speaking during consultations in Rotuma yesterday, Mr Rabuka said the Government was committed to fulfilling its election promise to review and amend the 2013 Constitution, not prolonging its time in power.

At 78, Mr Rabuka said the demands of the job were already challenging, but he had a responsibility to fulfil the promise made to the people of Fiji.

“It is not easy when you are already 78 and still trying to do the work,” he said.

He said the constitutional review would proceed through Parliament’s third reading, where each chapter and clause would be debated and voted on before the final vote.

For the amendments to proceed to a referendum, Parliament must secure a two-thirds majority at the third reading.

If that threshold is not met, the process will end. If it is secured, the proposed amendments must still go before the people in a referendum.

Mr Rabuka said the Government was working within the timeframe available to the current Parliament, which began its term following its first sitting on February 6, 2023, and the swearing-in of members on December 24, 2022.

He said the work had to be completed by the fourth anniversary of the swearing-in, December 24, or by February 6, 2027, four years after Parliament’s first sitting.

“And we, as a group, we as a Government, are committed to stay within that timeframe,” he said.

Mr Rabuka said the Government and Parliament had a responsibility to carry out the proposed changes in accordance with the country’s laws.

He said voters had entrusted members of both the Government and Opposition with that responsibility through the electoral process.

“You voted for us, some in Government, some in the Opposition, so you have entrusted us with the responsibility of doing the amendment in accordance with the rules of the country,” he said.

The proposed constitutional amendments are being discussed through public consultations before returning to Parliament for the next stage of debate and voting.