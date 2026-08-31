Nation

PM warns against religious division

Rabuka assures Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and other communities amid secular state debate

Tuesday 01 September 2026 | 07:30

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Ronald Kumar

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reassured Fiji's non-Christian communities that their faith, freedom and place in the country must remain protected.

In a statement this morning, following the presentation of the Constitutional Review Commission's report, Mr Rabuka urged calm and stressed that the recommendations had not yet become Government policy.

“The Commission has completed its work and presented its recommendations. These are recommendations, not decisions of Government. Cabinet will now carefully consider what has been proposed before determining the way forward.”

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Mr Rabuka acknowledged public concern surrounding the recommendation relating to Fiji's secular status but said declaring Fiji a Christian state was not what defined Christianity.

“My Christian faith is well known. But I have said previously that simply declaring Fiji a Christian state is not what makes us Christian.

“Christianity should be reflected in the way we live — through humility, kindness, compassion, hard work, service and love for one another.

“That remains my view.”

In one of the strongest messages in his statement, Mr Rabuka assured members of other faiths that they remained an integral part of the nation.

“Our Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and other brothers and sisters must never feel that their faith, freedom or place in Fiji is threatened.

“They are an integral part of our nation, and their right to practise their faith freely must always be respected and protected.”

The Prime Minister also appealed for restraint as national discussions on the commission's recommendations continued.

“I also appeal to my fellow political leaders to be responsible with their words. We can have different views on these recommendations without turning an important national discussion into a political, racial or religious battle.”

Mr Rabuka warned against efforts to fuel division through misinformation and inflammatory commentary online.

“I am concerned that some commentary, including from anonymous accounts and online trolls, is already attempting to create anger, fear and panic.

“Please do not allow misinformation or inflammatory rhetoric to divide us.”

He said Cabinet would carefully assess the recommendations before deciding on the next steps.

“Cabinet will consider the recommendations carefully. There may be recommendations we support, others we do not, and others that require further consideration.”

Mr Rabuka concluded by calling for unity and mutual respect as the debate continued.

“As 1 Corinthians 16:14 reminds us: ‘Let all that you do be done in love.’

“That is the spirit in which we should approach this important national discussion.”

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