Police investigators trained in video-recorded interviews

Twelve Fiji Police Force Internal Affairs and Professional Standards Unit officers have completed a four-day New Zealand Police-supported training programme that will see their investigative interviews recorded on video.

The officers, drawn from the unit’s five policing divisions, were certified in Video Recording Interview (VRI) training, which aims to strengthen early access to justice.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Internal Affairs and Professional Standards Viliame Sovalevu said he was pleased the department would now have its interviews recorded.

He told the graduates that the quality of their investigations reflected the integrity, credibility and professionalism of the Force.

“I encourage all participants to put these lessons into practice, demonstrate greater confidence in their investigative responsibilities and share the knowledge gained with fellow officers within your respective divisions,” he said.

ACP Sovalevu said training was only valuable when it resulted in improved performance and professional conduct.

The New Zealand government provided digital recording equipment to support fair and open criminal procedures based on international human rights.