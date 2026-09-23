Nation

Pumpy comic book to help fund patient treatment

Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Sanjeev Kumar Khulbey says the comic aims to educate readers about heart attacks, diabetes and hypertension.

Wednesday 23 September 2026 | 14:30

Updated 23 September 2026 | 15:50 FJT

Brand Ambassdor Waisale Serevi

Brand Ambassdor Waisale Serevi with cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon Dr Sanjeev Kumar Khulbey.

Photo: Waisea Nasokia

Money raised from the sale of a new comic book aimed at promoting heart health will be donated to the PSH Foundation to help patients needing medical treatment.

Cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon Dr Sanjeev Kumar Khulbey launched his comic book, Pumpy, alongside PSH brand ambassador and rugby legend Waisale Serevi during the Heart Wellness Symposium at Pacific Specialist Healthcare (PSH) last night.

He said the book was designed to educate readers about heart attacks, diabetes and hypertension through fun and easy-to-understand reading.

Related stories

“This is not the only one. I’m trying to publish. There are a couple more in line,” Dr Khulbey said.

“We are keeping these books on sale as well. I plan to donate whatever amount we collect to the PSH Foundation so that people can have their surgeries and get their treatment.”

Dr Khulbey urged people to look after their health, stressing that moderation was key.

He encouraged people to exercise, eat well and know their physical limits rather than pushing themselves beyond what was appropriate.

“Definitely, I insist on regular check-ups,” he said.

“Do not hide your symptoms. Don’t try to Google it. There are professionals there. We are available. Please do ask us—we are here to answer your questions.”

Dr Khulbey said regular health checks should become part of people’s lives from the age of 30.

Mr Serevi echoed the message, saying healthcare was ultimately about preserving lives and giving people hope.

“It’s about families. It’s about preserving life. It’s about restoring hope. And it’s about giving people more opportunities to live, love, serve and fulfil their God-given purpose,” he said.

Explore more on these topics

FijiHealthcare

Most popular

PINA
Nation

Question, investigate and hold power to account: PM to journalists

former Post Fiji chief executive officer Anirudha Bansod
Courts and Law

Judge questions Bansod’s conviction appeal

Justice Minister and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga
Nation

Justice Minister vows independent probe into missing cocaine exhibits

Makaefa Savu has been named in the Fiji women's 3x3 basketball team.
Other Sports

Fitness key for Fiji 3x3 women at Youth Olympics

Rewa side
Football

Rewa ready to defend title

FMF - IDC - pools
Football

FMF Inter-district-championship pools drawn

(L-R) Fiji Zone Taxi Association acting national general secretary Mohammed Shameem and national treasurer Ravinesh Kumar at the association’s meeting with the Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) and Police at the Nadi Civic Centre on September 17. Photo: Katherine Naidu.
Transport

Taxi operators question app using private cars for passenger services

CAPTION: (L-R) Female Taxi Drivers Western coordinator Saleeman Bi with the Central, Eastern and Southern Taxi Operators representative Jimmy Khan at the Fiji Zone Taxi Association meeting with the Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) and Police at the Nadi Civic Centre on September 17. Photo: Katherine Naidu. 
Transport

Taxi service gaps driving passengers to 'pari' operators: Khan

Children under five years old were the most affected, accounting for 30 per cent of all cases nationwide.
Health

Flu-like illness cases surge 75 per cent in one week