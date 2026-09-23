Pumpy comic book to help fund patient treatment

Money raised from the sale of a new comic book aimed at promoting heart health will be donated to the PSH Foundation to help patients needing medical treatment.

Cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon Dr Sanjeev Kumar Khulbey launched his comic book, Pumpy, alongside PSH brand ambassador and rugby legend Waisale Serevi during the Heart Wellness Symposium at Pacific Specialist Healthcare (PSH) last night.

He said the book was designed to educate readers about heart attacks, diabetes and hypertension through fun and easy-to-understand reading.

“This is not the only one. I’m trying to publish. There are a couple more in line,” Dr Khulbey said.

“We are keeping these books on sale as well. I plan to donate whatever amount we collect to the PSH Foundation so that people can have their surgeries and get their treatment.”

Dr Khulbey urged people to look after their health, stressing that moderation was key.

He encouraged people to exercise, eat well and know their physical limits rather than pushing themselves beyond what was appropriate.

“Definitely, I insist on regular check-ups,” he said.

“Do not hide your symptoms. Don’t try to Google it. There are professionals there. We are available. Please do ask us—we are here to answer your questions.”

Dr Khulbey said regular health checks should become part of people’s lives from the age of 30.

Mr Serevi echoed the message, saying healthcare was ultimately about preserving lives and giving people hope.

“It’s about families. It’s about preserving life. It’s about restoring hope. And it’s about giving people more opportunities to live, love, serve and fulfil their God-given purpose,” he said.